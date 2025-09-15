PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariner Deshara Harris, ordinary seaman, assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), interacts with children of the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during a community outreach event, Sept. 10. Amelia Earhart is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
