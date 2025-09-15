U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig | CALLAO, Peru - Rear Adm. Luis del Carpio Azalgara, commander of the Peruvian submarine...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig | CALLAO, Peru - Rear Adm. Luis del Carpio Azalgara, commander of the Peruvian submarine force, right, speaks with U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker during a visit to Base Naval del Callao in Callao, Peru, during the 7th International Symposium on Defense and Security, Sept. 17, 2025. Walker attended the three-day event to talk with South American naval leaders about shared security goals, and discuss the role of military education in deterring and, if necessary, winning wars. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig) see less | View Image Page

LIMA, Peru – U.S. Naval War College President Darryl Walker discussed deterrence, warfighting and how military education can improve outcomes on the battlefield during a visit to Peru for the 7th Annual International Symposium on Security and Defense, Sept. 16-18, 2025.



The event was hosted by Escuela Superior de Guerra Naval, the Peruvian Naval War College, which was celebrating its 95th anniversary. Then-U.S. Navy Rear Admiral William S. Pye was America’s Chief of the U.S. Naval Mission to Peru at the time of the school’s founding, and would go on to serve as a president of the U.S. Naval War College, setting the foundation for shared curricula and a longstanding relationship between the two institutions.



During the visit, Walker met with Adm. Javier Bravo de Rueda Delgado, the Commander-in-Chief of the Peruvian Navy, as well as U.S. Naval War College alumni Rear Adm. Luis del Carpio Azalgara, commander of the Peruvian submarine force, and Rear Adm. Kurt Ludwig Bottger Garfias, president of the Escuela Superior de Guerra Naval, among other military leaders.



In addition, Rear Adm. Walker and Bottger shared a panel discussion Thursday with Rear Adm. D. Juan Carlos Romay, director of education for the Argentine Navy. Representatives from naval forces and industry leaders from South Korea, Spain and Italy were among those attending the event.



"It's an honor to be here at this symposium alongside our Peruvian hosts and so many other allies and partners,” said Walker. “This event reinforces our shared values, our mutually beneficial interests in democracy and security across the region, and the already strong bonds we have between our people and forces.



“Building off of the historical connection between our military education institutions, we're able to maintain current relationships and relevant communications about any challenges we may face, as well as set the foundation to improve interoperability between our forces across multiple domains," he continued.



Presentation topics at the event included advancements in shipbuilding, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and wargaming.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world.