    U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru

    LA PUNTA, PERU

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    U.S. Naval War College

    LA PUNTA, Peru - Vice Adm. Juan Carlos Romay, director of education for the Argentine Navy, left, speaks with U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, center, and Rear Adm. Omar Yesid Moreno Oliveros, director of education for the Colombian Navy, near Escuela Naval de Peru in La Punta, Peru, before the 7th International Symposium on Defense and Security, Sept. 16, 2025. Walker attended the three-day event to talk with South American naval leaders about shared security goals, and discuss the role of military education in deterring and, if necessary, winning wars. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9325431
    VIRIN: 250916-N-YS525-1022
    Resolution: 3472x2603
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: LA PUNTA, PE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru

