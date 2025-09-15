Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Naval War College president discusses deterrence, warfighting with South American and global military leaders in Peru

    SAN ISIDRO, PERU

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    U.S. Naval War College

    SAN ISIDRO, Peru - Peruvian Navy Rear Adm. Kurt Ludwig Bottger Garfias, president of the Escuela Superior de Guerra Naval, right, shows U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker a historical book at The Phoenix Club in San Isidro, Peru, before the 7th International Symposium on Defense and Security, Sept. 15, 2025. The book, “The History of Rome” by Theodor Mommsen, dates back to 1881 at the club and is believed to have inspired 19th century U.S. Navy officer and strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan to write his seminal book, “The Influence of Sea Power upon History, 1660-1783.” Mahan, who would go on to serve as president of the U.S. Naval War College, was in Peru and frequented the club at the time. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

