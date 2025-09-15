Air Force Reserve seeks recruiters to build future force

Courtesy Photo | A 403rd Wing C-130J Super Hercules flies over Biloxi, Mississippi, during a training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 403rd Wing C-130J Super Hercules flies over Biloxi, Mississippi, during a training mission Feb. 13, 2025. The 403rd Wing, is an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The wing is looking to Recruit Recruiters and Airmen to support an array of missions in the air and on the ground while still pursuing a civilian life. The 403rd Wing mission sets include the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense as well as tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Air Force Recruiting Service is seeking motivated individuals to step up and serve in a critical role—recruiting the next generation of Reserve Citizen Airmen.



As part of the “Recruit the Recruiter” initiative, the 403rd Wing’s recruiting office is looking for dedicated professionals to fill key recruiter positions along the Gulf Coast.



“Recruiters are the frontline ambassadors of the Air Force Reserve,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Resio, 403rd Wing Recruiting flight chief who leads a team of six recruiters who cover much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. “They connect with potential Airmen, guide them through the enlistment process, and ensure we have the right people to support the mission. Right now, we need passionate and driven individuals to step into these roles and help build our future force.”



While some people may not have had a great experience with their recruiters, this wasn’t the case for Resio.



“I was fortunate to have both a great active-duty recruiter and a great Reserve recruiter, but not everybody has that experience, so I became a recruiter so I could be the person to provide support and mentorship to show future Airmen what the Air Force Reserve can do for them, based off my experience,” said Resio.



He joined the Air Force at age 17 in 2005 and has been in the Air Force Reserve since 2010. In addition to getting career training in transportation management he also benefited from the education assistance programs to earn his degree. He said he joined the Air Force Reserve for the flexibility to continue his service while pursuing his higher education. As a reservist, he’s served in Inactive Ready Reserve, Traditional Reserve, Individual Mobilization Augmentee, and Active Guard and Reserve statuses.



Resio, who was the in-service recruiter here at Keesler for active-duty Airmen in 2019, said becoming a recruiter offers several professional and personal benefits, such as gaining valuable leadership, communication, and networking skills that can enhance their Air Force and civilian careers. Recruiters also receive special duty pay and incentives for their role in shaping the force, and they make an impact by inspiring and guiding individuals toward a meaningful career in the Air Force Reserve.



Interested applicants must be an E-4 or above, have completed Airman Leadership School, as well as have a passing fitness assessment and a 24 in the general category of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB test.



“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to become a recruiter, but it does take thick skin, flexibility, and drive and a determination to be great at this job,” said Resio.



One of these recruiters with the drive to help future Airmen is Master Sgt. Ulysess Grant, who was an aircraft mechanic with the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, before becoming the line recruiter in Mobile, Alabama, in November.



“Helping others was a big thing for me, because the Air Force Reserve helped me steer my life into the right path,” he said. “In my role as a recruiter I’m able to help others not only pay for their education, but also get them into the service, which benefits their community and country.”



Being a recruiter is rewarding, said Grant, who added that a lot of young men and women come in to see him with the perception they are not able to serve in the military or were not aware of the Air Force Reserve option to serve locally and fund their higher education or pursue their civilian career and their nation.



“It’s hard work, but it’s rewarding being able to guide men and women into a career that has life-changing impacts,” said Grant.



The recruiting positions are Active Guard and Reserve assignments, meaning it’s a four-year active-duty tour, so members must be willing to move to another base, work there four years, and be willing to move again when their tour is complete.



“Reservists who apply for this need to make sure their family is on board,” said Resio. “Having family support is critical.”



Interested applicants, need to contact Resio, at 228-365-4151, for more information. Qualified members who are selected to become recruiters are required to attend a three-day Evaluation and Selection Course at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, followed by the six weeks of Recruiting School at Lackland AFB, Texas.



“The success of the Air Force Reserve depends on our ability to bring in talented individuals,” said Resio. “If you have the passion to lead and inspire others, we want you on our team.”