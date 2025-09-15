Join us! Recruiting Recruiters

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    A 403rd Wing C-130J Super Hercules flies over Biloxi, Mississippi, during a training mission Feb. 13, 2025. The 403rd Wing, is an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The wing is looking to Recruit Recruiters and Airmen to support an array of missions in the air and on the ground while still pursuing a civilian life. The 403rd Wing mission sets include the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense as well as tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Air Force Reserve seeks recruiters to build future force

    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Recruit the Recruiter
    Ready Now

