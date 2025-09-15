Join us! Recruiting Recruiters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 403rd Wing C-130J Super Hercules flies over Biloxi, Mississippi, during a training mission Feb. 13, 2025. The 403rd Wing, is an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The wing is looking to Recruit Recruiters and Airmen to support an array of missions in the air and on the ground while still pursuing a civilian life. The 403rd Wing mission sets include the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense as well as tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)