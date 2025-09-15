Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE GROUP SOUTHEAST HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    CNSG SE Change of Command

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham | 250912-N-OZ224-1006 MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) – Oncoming commodore of...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) – Capt. Anthony James relieved Capt. Aaron Anderson as
    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast (CNSG SE) during a change of command
    ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 12.

    “Leading Naval Surface Group Southeast has been a privilege, but the credit for our success
    belongs to the Sailors and civilians who drive warfighting excellence every day,” said Capt.
    Anderson. “Together we strengthened maintenance, training, and deployment execution so our
    ships and crews remain lethal, resilient, and ready to fight and win on arrival.”

    During Capt. Anderson’s tenure, the staff transitioned from Commander, Naval Surface
    Squadron 14 (CNSS-14) to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. CNSG SE
    subsequently took on expanded roles and responsibilities, becoming directly responsible for the
    training, inspections, and readiness of all guided-missile destroyers homeported in the Mayport
    basin.

    The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force
    Atlantic.

    “Commodore Anderson demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the surface group built and
    sustained the combat readiness of the 12 Mayport Destroyers,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “From
    sustained combat operations in the Red Sea and Eastern Mediterranean over the last two years to
    Homeland defense this team built and sustained destroyers that were ready on arrival to fight and
    win. His dedication to building a lethal and ready team has had a significant and lasting impact
    on the entire Surface Force. Excellent execution defines his tenure.

    Under Capt. Anderson’s leadership, CNSG SE remained steadfast in its advocacy for ships in the
    Mayport basin, ensuring they received the necessary material support, maintenance, and training
    to produce lethal, combat-ready ships prepared to execute the Navy’s most crucial missions.

    Capt. Anderson oversaw 16 deployments, and four surge deployments. Seven Mayport
    destroyers deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of responsibility, operating mostly in the Red
    Sea, including USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Mason (DDG 87), who were among the first
    ships to intercept land attack cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launches by
    Houthi forces toward Israel from 2023-2024.

    More recently, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) executed a surge deployment to the U.S. Fourth
    Fleet area of responsibility to conduct counternarcotics operations, demonstrating the multi-
    mission capability of the guided-missile destroyer.

    Committed to excellence in maintenance as well, Capt. Anderson’s staff oversaw three major
    availabilities, two of which required hurricane sorties while in execution, and four ISRAs
    demonstrating the effectiveness of a new maintenance model to keep warships mission ready.
    Prior to assuming command, Capt. James served as deputy commadore for CNSG SE.

    “Naval Surface Group Southeast is the gold standard for readiness, operational excellence, and
    teamwork across the Fleet,” said Capt. James. “I am committed to ensuring our Mayport
    warships are well trained and materially ready to execute our nation’s tasking.”

    Naval Surface Group Southeast is the Type Commander (TYCOM) executive agent and the
    administrative Immediate Superior in Command for 12 guided-missile destroyers homeported at
    Naval Station Mayport.

