COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE GROUP SOUTHEAST HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) – Capt. Anthony James relieved Capt. Aaron Anderson as
Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast (CNSG SE) during a change of command
ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 12.
“Leading Naval Surface Group Southeast has been a privilege, but the credit for our success
belongs to the Sailors and civilians who drive warfighting excellence every day,” said Capt.
Anderson. “Together we strengthened maintenance, training, and deployment execution so our
ships and crews remain lethal, resilient, and ready to fight and win on arrival.”
During Capt. Anderson’s tenure, the staff transitioned from Commander, Naval Surface
Squadron 14 (CNSS-14) to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. CNSG SE
subsequently took on expanded roles and responsibilities, becoming directly responsible for the
training, inspections, and readiness of all guided-missile destroyers homeported in the Mayport
basin.
The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force
Atlantic.
“Commodore Anderson demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the surface group built and
sustained the combat readiness of the 12 Mayport Destroyers,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “From
sustained combat operations in the Red Sea and Eastern Mediterranean over the last two years to
Homeland defense this team built and sustained destroyers that were ready on arrival to fight and
win. His dedication to building a lethal and ready team has had a significant and lasting impact
on the entire Surface Force. Excellent execution defines his tenure.
Under Capt. Anderson’s leadership, CNSG SE remained steadfast in its advocacy for ships in the
Mayport basin, ensuring they received the necessary material support, maintenance, and training
to produce lethal, combat-ready ships prepared to execute the Navy’s most crucial missions.
Capt. Anderson oversaw 16 deployments, and four surge deployments. Seven Mayport
destroyers deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of responsibility, operating mostly in the Red
Sea, including USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Mason (DDG 87), who were among the first
ships to intercept land attack cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launches by
Houthi forces toward Israel from 2023-2024.
More recently, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) executed a surge deployment to the U.S. Fourth
Fleet area of responsibility to conduct counternarcotics operations, demonstrating the multi-
mission capability of the guided-missile destroyer.
Committed to excellence in maintenance as well, Capt. Anderson’s staff oversaw three major
availabilities, two of which required hurricane sorties while in execution, and four ISRAs
demonstrating the effectiveness of a new maintenance model to keep warships mission ready.
Prior to assuming command, Capt. James served as deputy commadore for CNSG SE.
“Naval Surface Group Southeast is the gold standard for readiness, operational excellence, and
teamwork across the Fleet,” said Capt. James. “I am committed to ensuring our Mayport
warships are well trained and materially ready to execute our nation’s tasking.”
Naval Surface Group Southeast is the Type Commander (TYCOM) executive agent and the
administrative Immediate Superior in Command for 12 guided-missile destroyers homeported at
Naval Station Mayport.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 14:34
|Story ID:
|548308
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE GROUP SOUTHEAST HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.