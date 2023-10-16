231019-N-GF955-1104 RED SEA (Oct. 19, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeats a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea, Oct. 19. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 02:21 Photo ID: 8082817 VIRIN: 231019-N-GF955-1104 Resolution: 2280x1520 Size: 157.37 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 35 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.