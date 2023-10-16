231019-N-GF955-1030 RED SEA (Oct. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) stand watch in the ship’s Combat Information Center during an operation to defeat a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, Oct. 19. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 02:21 Photo ID: 8082819 VIRIN: 231019-N-GF955-1030 Resolution: 6399x4266 Size: 1.34 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.