Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs

    RED SEA

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231019-N-GF955-1030 RED SEA (Oct. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) stand watch in the ship’s Combat Information Center during an operation to defeat a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, Oct. 19. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 02:21
    Photo ID: 8082819
    VIRIN: 231019-N-GF955-1030
    Resolution: 6399x4266
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs
    USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs
    USS Carney Engages Houthi Missiles and UAVs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Carney
    Support to Israel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT