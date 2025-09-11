Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

    Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley | Coast Guard Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense...... read more read more

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Sept. 15, 2025
    Great Lakes District Public affairs
    216-902-6020/D9publicaffairs@gmail.com

    CLEVELAND — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Russell E. Dash relieved Rear Adm. Jon P.
    Hickey as commander of the Great Lakes District in a change of command ceremony in
    Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025.

    Vice Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense Forces East,
    presided over the ceremony.

    Rear Adm. Dash previously served as the Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer
    for C5I and Chief Information Officer. Rear Adm. Hickey’s next position will be Assistant
    Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I and Chief Information Officer.

    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marks the transfer of
    authority and responsibility from one individual to another.

    The Great Lakes District is responsible for a 1,500-mile international border spanning eight
    states encompassing Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and
    Wisconsin. There are over 6,000 Coast Guard active duty, reserve, civilian, and auxiliary men
    and women serving within the Great Lakes District area of responsibility.

    Please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or email
    D9publicaffairs@gmail.com with any questions.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 16:38
    Story ID: 548213
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    uscg
    change of command ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download