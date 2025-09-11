Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

Sept. 15, 2025

CLEVELAND — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Russell E. Dash relieved Rear Adm. Jon P.

Hickey as commander of the Great Lakes District in a change of command ceremony in

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025.



Vice Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense Forces East,

presided over the ceremony.



Rear Adm. Dash previously served as the Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer

for C5I and Chief Information Officer. Rear Adm. Hickey’s next position will be Assistant

Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I and Chief Information Officer.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marks the transfer of

authority and responsibility from one individual to another.



The Great Lakes District is responsible for a 1,500-mile international border spanning eight

states encompassing Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and

Wisconsin. There are over 6,000 Coast Guard active duty, reserve, civilian, and auxiliary men

and women serving within the Great Lakes District area of responsibility.



