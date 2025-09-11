Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES
09.15.2025
Sept. 15, 2025
Great Lakes District Public affairs
216-902-6020/D9publicaffairs@gmail.com
CLEVELAND — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Russell E. Dash relieved Rear Adm. Jon P.
Hickey as commander of the Great Lakes District in a change of command ceremony in
Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025.
Vice Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense Forces East,
presided over the ceremony.
Rear Adm. Dash previously served as the Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer
for C5I and Chief Information Officer. Rear Adm. Hickey’s next position will be Assistant
Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I and Chief Information Officer.
The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that marks the transfer of
authority and responsibility from one individual to another.
The Great Lakes District is responsible for a 1,500-mile international border spanning eight
states encompassing Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and
Wisconsin. There are over 6,000 Coast Guard active duty, reserve, civilian, and auxiliary men
and women serving within the Great Lakes District area of responsibility.
Please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or email
D9publicaffairs@gmail.com with any questions.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 16:38
|Story ID:
|548213
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN