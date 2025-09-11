Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense Forces East, Rear Adm. Jonathan Hickey, commander, Great Lakes District, and Rear Adm. Russell Dash, Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I and Chief Information Officer, pose for a picture during a change of command ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, September 15, 2025. Rear Adms. Dash and Hickey were former United States Coast Guard Academy class mates. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley)