    Coast Guard Great Lakes District holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Russell Dash, the Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I and Chief Information Officer, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Commander, Great Lakes District, as Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area & Defense Forces East, watches on during the district's change of command ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, September 15, 2025. Rear Adm. Dash was assuming command of the district as Rear Adm. Hickey relinquished command, and will fulfill Dash's previous role. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley)

    Great Lakes
    Change of Command
    USCG

