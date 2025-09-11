Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Change of Command

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti was relieved by Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett as Commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) today, during a ceremony at Vista Point onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



Commander, Navy Installations Command, Vice Adm. Scott Gray, was the presiding officer for the event. Immediately following the change of command, Lahti retired from the Navy after serving more than 36 years of commissioned service.



Lahti assumed command in July of 2024. During his tour, he provided a full spectrum of shore installation management, services to operating forces and Navy families within region’s area of responsibility. He fostered a workforce that energetically resolved the Navy’s most complex challenges to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.



Barnett, a native of Columbia, Tennessee, previously served as the Commander, Navy Region Northwest and Commander, Navy Region Southwest. His other assignments included Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado, California, Chief of Staff for Commander, Navy Region Southeast and Commander, Navy Installations Command.



He reported to CNRMA from his last assignment as Commander, Navy Region Hawaii/Commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill.



CNRMA is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 13 installations, and numerous Navy reserve centers from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Illinois. To read more, please check us out on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NRMA, or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.



This event was livestreamed on the CNRMA Facebook page and all content can be used for footage during newscasts.

