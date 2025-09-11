AMC Hall of Fame inductees set standard for excellence

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Materiel Command inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during a Sept. 12 ceremony and plaque unveiling at the command’s headquarters.



The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes Lt. Gen. (retired) James Pillsbury, Lisha Adams, Victor Ferlise, Patricia Huber, Edward Thomas and Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) William Tapp Jr.



They join 56 previously inducted members since the program’s establishment in 2012, recognizing Soldiers and civilians who have made significant and enduring contributions to AMC and the Army.



Among the inductees, Pillsbury stood out for his leadership as the commander of Aviation and Missile Command and later as AMC’s deputy commanding general. While at AMC, he led a task force executing the drawdown of equipment from Iraq, marking the first time AMC deployed a permanent three-star presence on the battlefield.



“General Pillsbury’s strategic vision and leadership continue to inspire Soldiers and civilians across the Army,” Mohan said.



Adams, rising from a GS-3 intern to a Tier-III Senior Executive Service member, demonstrated career-long dedication. In her final role as AMC’s executive deputy commanding general, she oversaw materiel life cycle management, acquisition and industrial base operations for the command, spanning all 50 states and more than 150 countries.



“Lisha transformed the command’s operations through her visionary leadership,” Mohan said. “She was someone I could trust when I needed help, advice or counsel.”



Ferlise, the first civilian to hold the deputy to the commanding general role at Communications-Electronics Command, made big accomplishments in logistics modernization and acquisition reform.



He notably spearheaded the Army’s Logistics Modernization Program (commonly referred to today as LMP) and contributed to the development of software for the Army’s financial management disclosure system – still used today across the Department of War.



Huber, with a reputation as an expert logistician, was recognized for her work in improving munitions availability and reliability for warfighters. Her innovative approach to logistics and sustainment significantly boosted Army readiness.



“She was the center of gravity for Joint Munitions Command headquarters,” Mohan said. “I knew Ms. Huber as the person I would turn to when I was a depot commander at Tooele [Army Depot].”



Thomas played a pivotal role in relocating Communications-Electronics Command from Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. His expertise in communications and electronic systems was remembered as “unparallelled” as he managed software support for more than 200 Army and joint systems.



Tapp Jr. earned distinction as AMC’s longest-serving command sergeant major, holding the position from May 1980 to 1989. A tireless advocate for Soldier welfare, training and readiness, he was also an honor graduate of Ranger School and completed multiple combat deployments in Thailand, Vietnam and Panama.



“He is a testament of the discipline and leadership we exhibit in our non-commissioned officers, the secret sauce that makes our Army what it is,” Mohan said.



Following the ceremony, Mohan unveiled the inductees’ name plaques now displayed in the command’s Tuttle Hall of Fame room.



“To our inductees: thank you all for your service, leadership and your contributions to AMC and America’s Army,” he said. “You have set the standard for excellence and your legacy will inspire generations to come.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:45 Story ID: 548023 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Hall of Fame inductees set standard for excellence, by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.