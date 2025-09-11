2025 Hall of Fame

Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame during a Sept. 12 ceremony in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. The 2025 class inductees are: Lt. Gen. (retired) James Pillsbury, Ms. Lisha Adams, Mr. Victor Ferlise, Ms. Patricia Huber, Mr. Edward Thomas and Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) William Tapp Jr.
|09.12.2025
|09.12.2025 13:56
|Briefings
|976712
|250912-A-NF979-6473
|DOD_111289438
|00:08:13
|US
|0
|0
