2025 Hall of Fame

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame during a Sept. 12 ceremony in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. The 2025 class inductees are: Lt. Gen. (retired) James Pillsbury, Ms. Lisha Adams, Mr. Victor Ferlise, Ms. Patricia Huber, Mr. Edward Thomas and Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) William Tapp Jr.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 13:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976712
    VIRIN: 250912-A-NF979-6473
    Filename: DOD_111289438
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: US

