    Six leaders named to join AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Derrick Williams 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Six veterans and former Army Civilians will be inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts in support of the Army and the nation. The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees are pictured and in no particular order. (Derrick Williams)

    This work, Six leaders named to join AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025, by Derrick Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC Hall of Fame
    AMC HOF

