Six leaders named to join AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Six veterans and former Army Civilians will be inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families. Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts in support of the Army and the nation. The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees are pictured and in no particular order. (Derrick Williams)