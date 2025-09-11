MARCORSYSCOM responds to calls from Marines to expand certified footwear via Optional Boot Program

Photo By Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada | U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada | U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, test new boots at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 9, 2025. As part of the Optional Boot Program testing process, this limited user evaluation afforded Marines the opportunity to test the boots first-hand. There are currently two prototypes of the boots, one featuring a carbon fiber plate between the insole and outsole and the other featuring a design tailored for field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada) (This photo has been altered to remove implied endorsement by blurring out the company logo.) see less | View Image Page

Representatives from Combat Service Support Equipment (CSSE) distributed new boots to Reconnaissance Training Company for a limited user evaluation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 9, 2025.



The evaluation follows Marine Corps Systems Command’s Optional Boot Program testing process, which is designed to analyze fit, form, function, and durability.



“This is the boot I have worn in the field since 2009,” explained Gunnery Sgt. Rich Rodriguez, platoon sergeant, 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. “I've conducted every mission set that Recon is tasked with in those boots and have yet to get a blister in all these years. I can provide story after story about how these boots have saved my ankles from breaking while traversing dangerous terrain with 100-plus pound rucks. The best way to put it, these boots have never failed me.”



In the past year, the Optional Boot Program, which has been in place for the past decade, has screened multiple models of advanced footwear.



“No matter how many we evaluate, we’re going to continue to test additional options at every available opportunity to provide the best gear for our Marines,” said Todd Towles, team lead for Clothing and Equipment, CSSE.



On Sept. 3, 2025, at the request of the Senate Armed Services Committee, program manager for Combat Support Systems Col. Paul Gillikin briefed professional staff members on proposed legislation and its potential impact on the service.



“Marines are asking for better equipment to meet their needs. I’ve seen Marines missing their whole outer sole and using duct tape to stay on mission,” said Gillikin. “Marines like to run, hike and climb, and they notice innovations such as carbon plates in footwear. What began with elite athletes is now common among everyday runners, and Marines see the value proposition in applying that progress to their own gear. But the proposed legislation could slow our ability to adopt proven commercial innovations and limit the benefits Marines can gain in performance, injury prevention, and readiness. We are increasing our reach, and the feedback has been extremely positive.”



To equip Marines with quality and affordable boots, Marine Corps Systems Command will expand its Optional Boot Program testing to include Trade Act Agreement compliant products.



“It’s important that the Marine Corps continues to leverage feedback from the Optional Boot Program to ensure our gear evolves to today’s operational needs,” said Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. “In ever-changing environments, this approach helps us to equip our Marines with tested and proven gear, to reduce injuries that impact readiness across our formations.”



Since January 2025, Marine Corps Exchange Facilities have sold nearly 28,000 pairs of certified optional boots.



“There’s no skewing these numbers,” said Towles. “This is hard data that highlights the desires of our Marines and how they want the highest quality boots available.”



More information about Marine Corps Systems Command’s Optional Boot Program can be found at www.marcorsyscom.marines.mil.



“I have been a Reconnaissance Marine for my entire career and have put some serious miles on my feet,” said Rodriguez. “I learned the hard way about a year into my career that Marine Corps issued boots were not the answer for the field if I wanted my feet to survive.”