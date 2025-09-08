AITB Tests New Boots

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, test new boots at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 9, 2025. As part of the Optional Boot Program testing process, this limited user evaluation afforded Marines the opportunity to test the boots first-hand. There are currently two prototypes of the boots, one featuring a carbon fiber plate between the insole and outsole and the other featuring a design tailored for field environments. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez) (This video has been altered to remove implied endorsement by blurring out the company logo.)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976449
    VIRIN: 250909-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283881
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    aitb
    innovation
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Optional Boot Program

