AITB Tests New Boots

U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, test new boots at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 9, 2025. As part of the Optional Boot Program testing process, this limited user evaluation afforded Marines the opportunity to test the boots first-hand. There are currently two prototypes of the boots, one featuring a carbon fiber plate between the insole and outsole and the other featuring a design tailored for field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada) (This photo has been altered to remove implied endorsement by blurring out the company logo.)