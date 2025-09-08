Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AITB Tests New Boots [Image 3 of 3]

    AITB Tests New Boots

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, test new boots at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 9, 2025. As part of the Optional Boot Program testing process, this limited user evaluation afforded Marines the opportunity to test the boots first-hand. There are currently two prototypes of the boots, one featuring a carbon fiber plate between the insole and outsole and the other featuring a design tailored for field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada) (This photo has been altered to remove implied endorsement by blurring out the company logo.)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9305310
    VIRIN: 250909-M-XH636-4203
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, AITB Tests New Boots [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aitb
    innovation
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Optional Boot Program

