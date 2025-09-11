USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Keystone Dam's tainter gates stay closed to offset upstream rainfall and runoff while...... read more read more

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Keystone Dam's tainter gates stay closed to offset upstream rainfall and runoff while its powerhouse generates electricity during a rainy day in Sand Springs, Okla., Aug. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, which operates and maintains Keystone Dam, awarded a $3.5 million contract to Stantec Consulting Services, Incorporated to perform a geotechnical survey of the dam's stilling basin. see less | View Image Page