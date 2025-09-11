The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded an architecture and engineering contract to Stantec Consulting Services, Incorporated of Edmonton, Alberta., Sept. 11.
The $3.5 million contract calls for a geotechnical survey of the Keystone Dam stilling basin. The stilling basin is a hydraulic structure that reduces the velocity of water during flood releases to reduce erosion and damages.
Keystone Dam is one of 38 civil works projects the Tulsa District operates and maintains in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
Keystone Dam's authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, water supply, recreation, and fish and wildlife.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 16:37
|Story ID:
|547911
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.