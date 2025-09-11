Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded an architecture and engineering contract to Stantec Consulting Services, Incorporated of Edmonton, Alberta., Sept. 11.

    The $3.5 million contract calls for a geotechnical survey of the Keystone Dam stilling basin. The stilling basin is a hydraulic structure that reduces the velocity of water during flood releases to reduce erosion and damages.

    Keystone Dam is one of 38 civil works projects the Tulsa District operates and maintains in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

    Keystone Dam's authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, water supply, recreation, and fish and wildlife.

