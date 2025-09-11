Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract

    SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Keystone Dam's tainter gates stay closed to offset upstream rainfall and runoff while its powerhouse generates electricity during a rainy day in Sand Springs, Okla., Aug. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, which operates and maintains Keystone Dam, awarded a $3.5 million contract to Stantec Consulting Services, Incorporated to perform a geotechnical survey of the dam's stilling basin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:37
    Photo ID: 9308047
    VIRIN: 250828-A-PO406-2025
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dam Safety
    Tulsa District
    Civil Works
    Keystone Dam
    Contract Awarded

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download