Keystone Dam's tainter gates stay closed to offset upstream rainfall and runoff while its powerhouse generates electricity during a rainy day in Sand Springs, Okla., Aug. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, which operates and maintains Keystone Dam, awarded a $3.5 million contract to Stantec Consulting Services, Incorporated to perform a geotechnical survey of the dam's stilling basin.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9308047
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-PO406-2025
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Tulsa District awards geotechnical contract
No keywords found.