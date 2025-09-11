AFMEDCOM holds redesignation and change of command ceremony

Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presents the Air Force Medical...... read more read more Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presents the Air Force Medical Command flag to Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, during AFMEDCOM’s redesignation and change of command ceremony Sept. 10, 2025, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Medical Command leadership hosted a combined redesignation and change of command ceremony, Sept. 10, 2025, marking a historic transition for the Air Force Medical Service. Airmen, Guardians, and senior leaders celebrated AFMEDCOM’s formal establishment as a direct reporting unit and the transfer of authority from Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins to Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General.



The DAF officially designated AFMEDCOM as a DRU in August 2024, initiating the most significant organizational change in the AFMS’ 76-year history. Collins, AFMEDCOM’s first commander, guided the command through its stand-up and initial operating capability in March 2025. He oversaw the first inter-command transfer and established the foundation for a readiness-focused medical command.



U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, who presided over the ceremony, presented Collins with the Legion of Merit. Allvin thanked Collins and the AFMEDCOM leadership team for their efforts in reaching this transition point for the command.



“If our medics are not ready, our Air Force will fail, and if our Air Force fails, our nation fails,” Allvin said. “We're developing this command structure for our Air Force as we move into this unknown environment … We've got to have them helping the rest of the force to maintain the readiness [required] to continue generating combat power.”



As Collins, a member of the Air National Guard, reflected on his tenure, he emphasized gratitude for his fellow Airmen, his family, and the opportunity to lead and shape the culture of trust within AFMEDCOM, during this time of transformation. He highlighted the Total Force partnership of active duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian medics, reminding the audience that readiness requires preparation before the future fight reaches our doorstep.



“It has truly been an honor to serve as your commander,” Collins said, closing his remarks by urging AFMS medics to remain committed to the mission and to one another.



DeGoes, confirmed by the Senate in his new role on June 29, 2025, assumes dual responsibilities as Surgeon General and AFMEDCOM Commander. As SG, he oversees medical policy for the Department of the Air Force. With this transition, he now leads both policy and medical readiness execution under one unified vision.



In his address, DeGoes outlined his commander’s intent, emphasizing three priorities: providing operationally relevant medical capability integrated into combat units, caring for Airmen and families, and partnering with the Defense Health Agency and sister services to deliver healthcare benefits.



“AFMEDCOM is a readiness-focused, mission-oriented service organization that happens to also deliver healthcare,” DeGoes said.



He stressed that operations must come first and pledged to lead with a sense of urgency, optimizing training and equipment for agile combat employment, preparing for contested aeromedical evacuation, and advancing human performance.



“With unified leadership from headquarters through medical readiness commands to the medical groups, I am confident we will provide the trusted care necessary to fly, fight, and win anytime, anywhere,” he said.



The unfurling of the AFMEDCOM flag, delegated to Chief Master Sgt. James M. Woods, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, symbolized the command’s new identity and the trust placed in its enlisted members. With the baton now passed, AFMEDCOM moves forward under DeGoes’ leadership, unifying more than 26,000 medics and ensuring the Air Force and Space Force remain medically ready to meet the demands of future operations.