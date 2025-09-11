Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMEDCOM holds redesignation and change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Photo by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Dr. Jonathan Woodson, President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Science; Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency Acting Director; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services; and retired Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Douglas Robb, former DHA director, react to comments at the Air Force Medical Command redesignation and change of command ceremony transitioning AFMEDCOM command authority from Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins to Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes Sept. 10, 2025, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:53
    Photo ID: 9306754
    VIRIN: 250910-F-WY218-1005
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 157.09 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, AFMEDCOM holds redesignation and change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

