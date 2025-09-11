AFMEDCOM holds redesignation and change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jonathan Woodson, President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Science; Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency Acting Director; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services; and retired Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Douglas Robb, former DHA director, react to comments at the Air Force Medical Command redesignation and change of command ceremony transitioning AFMEDCOM command authority from Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins to Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes Sept. 10, 2025, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)