U.S., Colombian armies strengthen partnership with 2025 staff talks, signing agreed-to-actions

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Colombian army Gen. Luis Cardozo Santamaría, left, commander of the Colombian National Army, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, sign the agreed-to-actions during the 16th annual U.S.-Colombian army-to-army staff talks and the signing ceremony of the 2025 agreed-to-actions at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 4, 2025. The talks were focused on enhancing interoperability, facilitating knowledge exchanges and developing combined capabilities across key warfighting domains with 47 distinct security cooperation actions agreed to. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas—U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) Commander Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan welcomed a delegation from the Colombian National Army, including Gen. Luis Cardozo Santamaría, commander of the National Army, for 16th annual U.S.-Colombian army-to-army staff talks and the signing ceremony of the 2025 agreed-to-actions from Sept. 2–4.



“General Cardozo and team, thank you for your dedication to this partnership,” said Ryan at the closing ceremony. “The U.S. Army remains committed to working with the Colombian National Army in all its strategic endeavors to strengthen collective capabilities, counter threats, maintain regional stability, develop capacity and continue transformation efforts.”



The talks were focused on enhancing interoperability, facilitating knowledge exchanges and developing combined capabilities across key warfighting domains including logistics, intelligence, protection and mission command.



In total, the two armies agreed to 47 distinct actions prioritizing bilateral and multilateral training and exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements and professional military education exchanges.



The agreed-to-actions are organized under three primary lines of effort: strengthening institutional capacity, transformation and modernization all while deepening cooperation in defense and security in order to counter transnational criminal organizations, protect borders and address emergent threats.



Cardozo said that the open and constructive dialogue that took place during his delegation's visit reaffirms the Colombian army as a reliable, disciplined partner that is ready to integrate efforts with the U.S. to defend regional stability and peace.



“This meeting not only allowed us to evaluate the progress made since the last gathering, but also provided us the opportunity to project new objectives that will strengthen our joint capabilities,” said Cardozo with pride. “Today we take with us the certainty that each understanding reached expands the framework of interoperability between our armies, strengthens the training of our men and women and enhances the capacity to respond, shoulder to shoulder, to common threats such as terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational crime and the emerging risks of modern warfare.”



During the visit, the delegations traveled central Texas from the USARSOUTH headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, to the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Lackland Air Force Base, to III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, not only to conduct the staff talks but also to meet with Colombian service members in the region and developed relationships with U.S. Army senior leaders.



The 2025 staff talks reaffirm the shared commitment of U.S. and Colombian armies to a more integrated, modern and capable partnership. Through these agreed-to-actions, both nations are poised to increase readiness, enhance regional security and deepen the bonds that support collective defense objectives.



“After having commanded USARSOUTH for over a year, and witnessing the growth of our armies’ relationship, I am certain that we will continue strengthening our enduring promise to one another through programs and exercises that are built to ensure a prosperous and secure hemisphere,” said Ryan. “Our armies have achieved great things together, and we are excited to continue to work side by side with the Colombian army in the future.”