USS Blue Ridge Changes Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) held a change of command ceremony Sept. 5.



Capt Louis F. Catalina IV relieved Capt. Nicholas “Dapper” DeLeo as commanding officer. DeLeo served as commanding officer from Nov. 10, 2023 to Sept. 5, 2025.



Catalina assumes command as the 33rd commanding officer of Blue Ridge since the ship's commissioning on Nov. 14, 1970. Blue Ridge operates as part of Commander, Task Force 76. Upon officially taking command, he thanked DeLeo, his family, and said he looked forward to upholding the ship’s motto of “Finest in the Fleet.”



“It is an incredible honor to take command of USS Blue Ridge, the oldest active ship in the Navy and one of the most vital to our fleet operations in the Indo-Pacific,” said Catalina. “There is no other place I’d rather be, no other ship I’d rather command, and no other crew I’d rather lead.”



Catalina highlighted the crew’s professionalism and readiness, which serves as a sign of DeLeo’s leadership during his tenure.



While in command, DeLeo led Blue Ridge to steam more than 25,500 nautical miles ensuring a mission-ready platform for U.S. 7th Fleet's Theater Security Cooperation engagements. During his tour the Blue Ridge made 13 port visits in 11 countries and hosted nine shipboard receptions welcoming deputy prime ministers, ministers of defense, ambassadors, and hundreds of distinguished visitors greatly strengthening relationships and trust with vital partners in the region.



“I am proud of this ship and our Sailors,” said DeLeo. “Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this command. I’m very proud of you and I think you have some great days ahead of you.”



Commander, U.S 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Fred Kacher and Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7; Commander Task Force 76 Rear Adm. Thomas Shultz and leadership from across Fleet Activities Yokosuka attended the change of command. During the ceremony Kacher thanked DeLeo and highlighted the professionalism of the Blue Ridge crew.



“Under his command, Dapper drove excellence at every level,” said Kacher. “From the way Blue Ridge shines on the waterfront, to the 16 new ensigns aboard earning their qualifications in some of the toughest seas out there, every time I pull up to this ship, I am proud to be a part of this team. Thank you to you and your team for driving operational advancements and waterfront standards forward for your crew and for our Navy.”



DeLeo will serve as the commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) for his next assignment.



Catalina is a native of Ambridge, PA and graduated cum laude from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 2001, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Shipboard Operations and Technology and a U.S. Coast Guard Third Mate License. He takes command of the Blue Ridge after serving as executive officer of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from 2023-2025.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

