USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Change of Command 2025

Sideboys render honors as Capt. Louis Catalina, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), departs from the Blue Ridge change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)