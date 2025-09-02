Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Change of Command 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Change of Command 2025

    JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Capt. Louis Catalina, right, relieves Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, left, as commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during the Blue Ridge change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

