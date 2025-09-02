An Aerial Eye on the Forest: Enhancing the work of foresters

Gathering a deep understanding of the Forest, from the roots to the treetops, was once only possible after months of walking the landscape. But soon Forest Service employees could be using their thumbs and a mechanical friend to help get the job done in days.



Meet the Vision Aerial Switchblade. With a top speed of 62 mph and weighing in at just over 7 pounds, this uncrewed aerial system (UAS) can fly over a landscape gathering data on the terrain. It sees big picture and little picture — from the broad health of the forest, down to specifics on an individual tree — informing land management decisions.



“We can use uncrewed aerial systems in many ways,” said Chris Brenzel, a UAS specialist with the USDA Forest Service. “In this instance, we're using it to map the vegetation to generate 3D models of the forest, which gives us specific data on the width and height of the trees, the health of the trees, canopy cover, and the size of the crowns. From that, we can determine which trees are dead, which trees are struggling, and which trees are healthy to better plan how to treat these areas.”



Brenzel is one of many UAS pilots assigned to survey a proposed project area of 58,000 acres on the Inyo National Forest surrounding Mammoth Lakes, California. It’s one of several projects that coincide with the Forest Service’s national strategy to confront the wildfire crisis, protect communities, and improve resilience in America’s forests. (Leer en español).



The Power of Data to Reduce Wildfire Risk and Support Forests



The Eastern Sierra Communities and Climate Resilience Project has two main objectives — to reduce wildfire risk to residents and to increase forest health and resilience.



Nathan Sill, an ecosystem services staff officer for the Inyo National Forest, coordinates the information gathering and planning for the project.



“We want to reduce wildfire risk to the town of Mammoth Lakes and associated infrastructure, as well as restore healthy forests and provide for long-term resilience. So we are planning to reduce the density of fuels immediately around the town. Then, as we move away from that community, those treatments become more in line with forest resilience.”



The referenced media source is missing and needs to be re-embedded.

The data from the uncrewed aerial system will enable ecosystem staff officers like Sill to identify overstocked areas of forests, where too many trees have made stands susceptible to drought, disease and wildfire.



That data helps determine what sorts of land management treatments are needed to remove vegetation, such as mechanical thinning or prescribed fire.



“This technology has the potential to provide much higher resolution data for us to use, and it also allows us to share that data visually with the public,” said Sill. “As this technology becomes more reliable, and we become more efficient with collecting the data and using it, this will be a game changer for forest management.”



An Efficient, Safer Perspective



The efficiency and the safety benefits of this emerging technology can’t be overstated.



“It would take months and many, many people going out to survey the same areas that these drones have flown in a few weeks,” said Brenzel. “In the future, we could fly 150 to 200 acres a week and get that mapped and modelled. That's a force multiplier and frees people up to go do other projects and actually implement those projects.”



From a safety perspective, UAS enables employees to observe, from a distance, dangerous areas such as steep terrain or areas with standing dead trees, known as snag patches.



“There are a lot of snag patches around here from beetle kill and drought,” said Brenzel. “In the past, we've had firefighters killed and injured by trees, and we've had employees killed and injured by trees. [With UAS] we're not putting our employees in danger just to survey these areas.”



The Forest Service continues to explore even more uses for uncrewed aerial systems. The data they gather are assisting with forest health projects, prescribed fire, wildlife surveys, and wildfire suppression.



Brenzel has worked in land management for the federal government for nearly 30 years, from the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to the Forest Service. He’s seen the adoption of uncrewed aerial systems expand exponentially.



“We're really finding a lot of use cases where we can mitigate the risk to our employees and pilots and still meeting the mission,” said Brenzel. “We've seen 300% growth in the three years basically since the program was stood up, but it takes time. We have to train employees, we have to get equipment. But it’s increasing. Because if we can get that data, we can keep our people safe and we can do our jobs better.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:12 Story ID: 547394 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Aerial Eye on the Forest: Enhancing the work of foresters, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.