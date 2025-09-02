Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Aerial Eye on the Forest

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Gathering a deep understanding of the Forest, from the roots to the tree tops, was once only possible after months of walking the landscape. But soon Forest Service employees could be using their thumbs and a mechanical friend to help get the job done in days. Chris Brenzel a UAS specialist with the USDA Forest Service explains.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:23
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Aerial Eye on the Forest, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    An Aerial Eye on the Forest: Enhancing the work of foresters

