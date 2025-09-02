An Aerial Eye on the Forest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gathering a deep understanding of the Forest, from the roots to the tree tops, was once only possible after months of walking the landscape. But soon Forest Service employees could be using their thumbs and a mechanical friend to help get the job done in days. Chris Brenzel a UAS specialist with the USDA Forest Service explains.