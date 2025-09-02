Drone Operations - Highlight Reel
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975956
|VIRIN:
|230908-O-NM884-9175
|Filename:
|DOD_111274657
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone Operations - Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
An Aerial Eye on the Forest: Enhancing the work of foresters
No keywords found.