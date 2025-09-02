Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 25, 2025) – Ambassador Manabu Miyagawa, Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs for Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke with U.S. Navy Sailors during a presentation at Camp Shields, Aug. 25.



Miyagawa, serving in Okinawa since 2022, addressed the history of Okinawa, the importance of the U.S.–Japan security alliance, and the role Sailors play in fostering trust with the local community.



“Okinawa’s history includes centuries as the Ryukyu Kingdom, its incorporation into Japan in 1879, and its return from U.S. administration in 1972,” Miyagawa said. “Understanding that background is important for appreciating the perspectives of the people who live here today.”



He highlighted how the U.S.–Japan alliance contributes to regional stability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, while also emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and engagement with Okinawan communities.



Miyagawa said the U.S. and Japan continue to strengthen defense cooperation, but emphasized that trust with the Okinawan community is equally important to sustaining the alliance.



During a question-and-answer session, Sailors asked about the role of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in the region and about opportunities to experience Okinawan culture. Miyagawa encouraged Sailors to explore local history sites such as Shuri Castle, visit Okinawa’s outer islands, and learn from the traditions, food, and music that shape Okinawan identity.



Capt. Joseph Parsons, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, thanked Miyagawa for taking time to speak directly with Sailors.



“Opportunities like this give our Sailors a deeper understanding of the unique community where we live and serve,” Parsons said. “We are grateful to Ambassador Miyagawa for sharing his perspective and engaging with our team.”



Miyagawa closed his remarks by thanking Sailors for their service and encouraging continued efforts to strengthen ties between the U.S. military and the people of Okinawa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 23:32 Story ID: 547079 Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors, by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.