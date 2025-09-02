Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors [Image 1 of 5]

    Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
    Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Manabu Miyagawa, with the Government of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presents to Sailors stationed on Okinawa about Japan-U.S. security cooperation during a brief on Camp Shields, Aug. 25, 2025. The brief was hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 23:32
    Photo ID: 9289593
    VIRIN: 250825-N-DN657-1024
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
