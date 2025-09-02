Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan

Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Manabu Miyagawa, with the Government of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presents to Sailors stationed on Okinawa about Japan-U.S. security cooperation during a brief on Camp Shields, Aug. 25, 2025. The brief was hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)