CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
Peter Hirai, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Emergency Management Officer, asks a question to Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs, Manabu Miyagawa, with the Government of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a brief on Camp Shields to Sailors stationed on Okinawa about Japan-U.S. security cooperation, Aug. 25, 2025. The brief was hosted by CFAO, which maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
Ambassador in Charge of Okinawan Affairs briefs Okinawa-based Sailors
