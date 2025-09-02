Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SH-151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close

    SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will close both lanes of State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam, in Sand Spring, Okla., Sept. 9 to Sept. 17.

    During this time, crews will repair a damaged hatch cover that forced one lane on the bridge of SH-151 to close, Aug. 14.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:12
    Location: SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Keystone
    Tulsa District
    Maintenance
    Army
    USACE
    bridge

