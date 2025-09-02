SH-151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will close both lanes of State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam, in Sand Spring, Okla., Sept. 9 to Sept. 17.



During this time, crews will repair a damaged hatch cover that forced one lane on the bridge of SH-151 to close, Aug. 14.

