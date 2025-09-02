The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close both lanes of the State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam, Sept. 9 to Sept. 17.
During this time, crews will repair a damaged hatch cover that forced one lane on the bridge of SH-151 to close, Aug. 14.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 16:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975575
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-PO406-9127
|Filename:
|DOD_111266400
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
