    State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close both lanes of the State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam, Sept. 9 to Sept. 17.
    During this time, crews will repair a damaged hatch cover that forced one lane on the bridge of SH-151 to close, Aug. 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 975575
    VIRIN: 250902-A-PO406-9127
    Filename: DOD_111266400
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SH-151 bridge over Keystone Dam to close

