The Army Dude Helped Her

Anderson, S.C. – What began as a routine lunch at the Anderson Metro Diner quickly transformed into a life-saving event thanks to the quick thinking and decisive action of Sergeant Major Michael Binninger. On August 28, 2025, Binninger and a friend were dining when they observed a man urgently patting his wife’s back.



“Someone said she was choking,” Binninger recounted. Without hesitation, Sergeant Major’s training and instinct took over. Assisting the victim’s husband in supporting her, Binninger immediately began administering the Heimlich maneuver.



For nearly a minute, Binninger worked to dislodge the obstruction, maintaining constant communication with the husband regarding the woman’s condition. While Binninger focused on the emergency, others in the diner contacted 911. Binninger, characteristically modest, insists he simply reacted as anyone would.



Binninger’s readiness to act is rooted in a lifetime of service. Not only a retired Anderson County law enforcement officer, his military career spans 32 years. He initially enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1993, serving six years before continuing his service as a combat engineer in the South Carolina National Guard. He credits his family’s long tradition of military service as the foundation for his commitment to the military.



Binninger attributes his life-saving skills to a combination of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training he received during his time with the South Carolina National Guard, and American Red Cross training in the Abdominal thrust (formally known as the Heimlich maneuver) and CPR. This training proved invaluable in the critical moments at the diner.



Fortunately, the woman recovered and declined transport by Emergency Medical Services, expressing her profound gratitude to Binninger.



Binninger’s wife, Susan, expressed no surprise at her husband’s actions. “When he told me what happened, I wasn’t surprised; it was something he would do,” she said. “He is always helping somebody.”



The incident serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role military training plays in preparing service members to respond effectively in emergency situations, and the quiet heroism often displayed by those who dedicate their lives to serving others. As of the patrons of the diner put it, “The Army dude helped her.”