Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Dude Helped Her

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Army Dude Helped Her

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael Binninger, operations Sgt. Maj., 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, and wife, Susan Binninger pose for a picture, Columbia, South Carolina 2022. (Courtesy photo the Binninger family)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9286534
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-A3547-9020
    Resolution: 3016x4021
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Dude Helped Her, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Army Dude Helped Her

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download