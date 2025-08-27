Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr. relieved Capt. Will Wiley as Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 in a change of command ceremony held aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) at Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 29.



Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) Seven, and Rear Adm. Christopher Cavanaugh, Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, shared their reflections during the change of command ceremony.



Reifsteck reflected on his past service with Wiley, recalling their time together aboard USS Hampton (SSN 767). “We served together as a CO-XO team aboard Hampton,” Reifsteck said. “It is an honor to be invited here today.”



He emphasized the demands and readiness of the undersea force.



“The Navy—and especially the submarine force—must be ready to fight and win at sea on a moment’s notice, while continuing peacetime missions that prepare us for that fight,” Reifsteck said. “This is where Submarine Squadron excels. No one does it better.”



Following Reifsteck’s remarks, Cavanaugh highlighted Wiley’s leadership and the accomplishments of Submarine Squadron 11.



“Everything at Squadron 11 was a team effort, but you provided the vision—you set the standards for your team,” Cavanaugh said. “Three of the four submarines from Submarine Squadron 11 deployed to the Indo-Pacific, and they performed superbly. Your mentorship and guidance of nine commanding officers reinforced our culture of mission command and ensured the crews were ready across the spectrum from competition to conflict.”



Other accomplishments achieved while Wiley was the commodore at CSS-11 included the change of homeport preparations for USS Hampton (SSN 767) and maintaining strong relationships with civic leaders.



Wiley acknowledged the various commands and organizations that contributed to the squadron’s success.



“Thanks to all the organizations out there who have supported me and the CSS-11 team over the past year,” Wiley said. “That winning, growth mindset played out in the commands assigned to Submarine Squadron 11 and on the staff.”



Wiley was awarded the Legion of Merit (gold star in lieu of third award) prior to reading his orders and turning over command to Sylvia.



“You’re the perfect officer to lead this squadron to train and mentor the commanding officers here,” Cavanaugh said to Sylvia. “I’m confident you will find this time incredibly rewarding, it is the most diverse set of major command responsibilities within the submarine force.”



Upon assuming command of CSS-11, Sylvia addressed the audience.



“I am humbled and privileged to serve as your commodore,” said Sylvia. “Our naval superiority today is largely a credit to our technology, tactics, and talent. If we want a peaceful, free, and open Indo-Pacific, we must work and train with a sense of urgency and prepare for war.”



Wiley will go on to be the executive assistant for the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



CSS-11 provides training, material, and personnel readiness support for the medium auxiliary floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5), Undersea Rescue Command (URC), and four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



For more information, contact CSS_11_PAO@us.navy.mil, call +1 (619) 553-1278, or visit our command website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/css11/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 23:04 Story ID: 546929 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 holds Change of Command, by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.