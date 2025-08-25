Paratroopers Make History with U.S. Army’s First Drone-on-Drone Kill

Photo By Sgt. Jose Lora | A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade supervises the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jose Lora | A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade supervises the detonation of a live First Person View (FPV) drone at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, during a joint forcible entry operation as part of Swift Response 2025, May 18, 2025. DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. As the U.S. Army’s only Airborne Brigade forward-stationed in Europe, the 173rd serves as the Contingency Response Force for U.S. European Command—able to deploy on short notice to deter aggression and defend NATO’s eastern flank. Swift Response, linked to Lithuania’s national exercise Iron Wolf, validated multinational warfighting readiness with combined air-land operations and medical support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora) see less | View Image Page

For 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre, the Army’s first drone-on-drone kill wasn’t the Hollywood moment most would imagine.



“In A New Hope, Luke Skywalker flies an X-Wing through the Death Star trench and blows it up,” La Torre said. “This wasn’t like that. It was way harder. Honestly, it felt more like Darth Vader shooting down rebel pilots. He might be the villain, but he’s also one of the best pilots in the galaxy.”



That was the image in La Torre’s mind as his team with the 173rd Airborne Brigade achieved a milestone once unimaginable for conventional Army units: destroying another aircraft in flight with a first-person view drone carrying an explosive charge.



The kill took place earlier this month during the U.S. Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit, held Aug. 11–15 at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The live-fire event was led by the brigade’s Bayonet Innovation Team in partnership with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and engineers from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.



“When I heard Chief Nate Shea say, “Arming” I when he was lined up behind the fixed wing threat UAS, I knew he’d take it down, La Torre said. “A few seconds later he detonated the Claymore, and I looked up from my end-user device (EUD) to see the fixed wing drop out of the sky.”



The success came after weeks of training. Paratroopers flew for hours each day, building muscle memory while rehearsing how to engage a fast-moving aircraft. Chief Andrew Topits familiarized himself with the fixed-wing platform a month in advance, while Chief Shea practiced with inert Claymores. Once on the ground at Rucker, the operators flew daily in changing weather, preparing for a target that could appear anywhere across the range.



Technical skill proved as important as piloting.



“The ability to train and solve problems immediately afterwards was critical to mission success,” La Torre said. “The team was soldering, disassembling, reassembling, and performing QA/QC around the clock while rehearsals were underway. While tactical units and technicians may not share the same language, they do share an intellectual curiosity and desire to succeed.”



La Torre emphasized what it means for the average paratrooper.



“With the right kit, paratroopers will be able to utilize a low-cost system with pre-existing munitions to execute a wide variety of mission tasks—and have the power to protect their unit from an endemic threat,” he said.



The drone demonstration showed that innovation doesn’t have to come from the top.



“It feels extremely satisfying to have this level of impact, but solving these kinds of problems should not be alien to junior officers, or any leader,” La Torre said. “Every year the Army produces leaders at all levels who are better educated now than ever before. At the end of the day, rank is immaterial when it comes to problem solving.”



For La Torre, the milestone reflects how far the 173rd Airborne Brigade has come.



“At this time last year, this kind of training was a pipe dream for conventional units,” he said. “For the engagement itself, Chief Shea did an incredible job and so did Chief Topits. It’s such a difficult mission profile for both aircraft.”



Lessons from the Bayonet Innovation Team fed directly into Fort Rucker’s new Lethal UAS Course, directed by Capt. Rachel Martin and Maj. Wolf Amacker. The course consolidates milestones within the Army’s UAS community and serves as a hub for education and experimentation.



“The more testing and experimentation we do, the less we must teach theoretically and the more we can back claims with real data,” La Torre said. “Safe and effective experimentation allows commanders to understand the true nature of the risks they assume with these systems and helps make this training more commonplace.”



For La Torre, the boundaries are clear: safety and scalability.



“We must safely conduct training, testing and experimentation,” he said. “We also must make sure everything we do is exportable to other units so they can do the same. I’m confident what we’ve done is scalable, and the Lethal UAS Course at Fort Rucker will centralize the growth of lethal UAS engagements while also serving as a hub for subject matter experts to gather and exchange lessons learned.”