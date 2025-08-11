Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne, PAARNG and DEVCOM AC achieve first U.S. Army air-to-air kill with armed FPV drone

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Over the skies of Fort Rucker, history was made as the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) Project Shank executed the Army’s first-ever air-to-air kill with an armed first-person view (FPV) drone.

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nate Shea piloted the Skyraider, armed with a claymore mine, while Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Topits maneuvered the opposing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during a dogfight above Tabernacle Field.

    The demonstration took place ahead of the U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Summit.

    (U.S. Army video courtesy of 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:52
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US

