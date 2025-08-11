173rd Airborne, PAARNG and DEVCOM AC achieve first U.S. Army air-to-air kill with armed FPV drone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973374" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the skies of Fort Rucker, history was made as the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) Project Shank executed the Army’s first-ever air-to-air kill with an armed first-person view (FPV) drone.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nate Shea piloted the Skyraider, armed with a claymore mine, while Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Topits maneuvered the opposing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during a dogfight above Tabernacle Field.



The demonstration took place ahead of the U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Summit.



(U.S. Army video courtesy of 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre)