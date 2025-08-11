Over the skies of Fort Rucker, history was made as the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) Project Shank executed the Army’s first-ever air-to-air kill with an armed first-person view (FPV) drone.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nate Shea piloted the Skyraider, armed with a claymore mine, while Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Topits maneuvered the opposing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) during a dogfight above Tabernacle Field.
The demonstration took place ahead of the U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Summit.
(U.S. Army video courtesy of 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre)
This work, 173rd Airborne, PAARNG and DEVCOM AC achieve first U.S. Army air-to-air kill with armed FPV drone, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
