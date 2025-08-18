Coggins Takes Command of OICC Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Photo By Krista Cummins | Capt. Chris Coggins is piped aboard during the Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Krista Cummins | Capt. Chris Coggins is piped aboard during the Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 20, 2025, where he prepares to relieve Capt. Stephen Padhi. Coggins’ arrival honors the Navy tradition of welcoming incoming command leadership. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Chris Coggins relieved Capt. Stephen Padhi as the commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY), during a change of command ceremony held Aug. 20 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific commander, presided over the ceremony and congratulated Padhi for accomplishments during his time with OICC PHNSY and welcomed Coggins to the helm.



“Just over two years ago, Capt. Steve Padhi set the foundation for NAVFAC’s newest echelon four command, leading his team in successfully executing its challenging mission,” said Tobias. “Today, the OICC is actively managing eight projects in various stages of design and construction, all of which enhance Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s mission, and recapitalize industrial infrastructure critical to maintaining Fleet assets. Thank you, Steve, and thank you to the outstanding OICC PHNSY team for all that you do. I am proud of what you and your team have done for NAVFAC, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Pacific Fleet, and the Navy.”



Padhi served as the OICC PHNSY commanding officer from March 2023 to August 2025. He will serve his next duty assignment as the NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Commander of Operations.



“Few are chosen to take on a mega project like dry dock 5 and it is work not everyone can endure,” said Padhi. “We started as a brand-new team building not only a dry dock, but a command, a culture, and a capability that will shape how the Navy builds for decades. OICC team, you’ve faced daunting technical challenges, intense scrutiny, and shifting project dynamics – and you’ve stayed mission-focused and committed. I leave you in the strong, principled leadership of Capt. Coggins and under the guidance of Adm. Tobias. Support them as you’ve supported me.”



Coggins, a familiar face within the NAVFAC community, most recently served as the NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Commander of Operations.



“Executing this historic project, supporting the shipyard infrastructure optimization programming, not only do we build the Navy’s largest military construction program, we contribute to the national deterrence through nuclear submarine modernization, Indo-Pacific and Fleet forward employment of critical assets, and contribute to the historic Hawaii shipyard legacy to “keep them fit to fight,” said Coggins. “With passion, purpose and perseverance, this team must maximize the strengths of the industry, of the military and of the systems command – unified in action – to be successful. I’m humbly honored to join this amazing team!”



A native of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Coggins received his commission in 1996. He is a University of Delaware graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He also has a Master of Engineering from the University of Maryland and a Master of National Security and Resource Strategy with a concentration in Supply Chain Management from the Eisenhower School.



Coggins is a Seabee Combat Warfare-qualified officer, registered Professional Engineer and a member of the Acquisition professional community.



“Chris, congratulations and welcome to the command,” said Tobias. “I am thrilled to watch you lead OICC PHNSY in its continued success!”