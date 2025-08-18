PEO STRI and Partners Conduct Next Generation Constructive Experimentation Using Cloud Technology during Scarlet Dragon 25-3

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army's Next Generation Constructive (NGC) provides the constructive training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army's Next Generation Constructive (NGC) provides the constructive training environment to sufficiently train large scale combat operations in multi-domain operations, to include, joint, cyber, space, and maritime. NGC is the future of constructive training for commanders and their staffs at echelons ranging from brigade to Army service component command. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT), XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg North Carolina Mission Training Complex, and select industry vendors conducted a first-ever Next Generation Constructive (NGC) experiment using cloud technology during Scarlet Dragon 25-3 from Aug. 11-15, at Fort Bragg, N.C.



The experiment aimed to assess the feasibility of the proposed NGC architecture prior to the full contract award, marking a significant milestone in advancing warfighter training capabilities for the Army.



“We’ve been directed to move fast and that means integrating our vendors directly into our exercises to learn, develop, and test capability with the operational force in real time. It is great to see the team embracing this culture of rapid change,” said Lt. Col. Thane Keller, the lead capability developer for NGC.



Keller said the event successfully validated Palantir’s Foundry platform’s ability to serve as the data fabric for NGC. The experiment showcased a rapidly built interface between Battle Road Digital’s Atom Engine and the non-classified internet protocol router accessible instance of Foundry, Maven Smart System.



Additionally, Keller said the experiment yielded an unanticipated success by stimulating a command and control information system (C2IS) team awareness kit with data from Atom Engine via the Foundry interface, further demonstrating the adaptability of the NGC architecture.



"The NGC integration efforts between these two vendors [Battle Road Digital and Palantir] have resulted in short turnaround successes that are enabling advanced warfighter training capabilities while meeting Army Transformation Initiative goals," said Kristopher Brewer, deputy product director for NGC.



Brewer said the Scarlet Dragon 25-3 experiment was not just a moment of validation but a steppingstone toward the future. The team outlined a clear path forward, focusing on ensuring Foundry can receive blue force position location information from Atom Engine to stimulate C2IS programs of record. Onboarding the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency secret internet protocol router cloud, Impact Level 6 Foundry, and establishing a cross-domain solution were identified as immediate priorities to enhance system integration and security.



Brewer said the iterative development of NGC will continue during the Scarlet Dragon series, with Scarlet Dragon 26-1 set to focus on Intel and Fires. These efforts will drive the maturation of capabilities necessary for multi-domain operations (MDO), ensuring the Army remains at the forefront of innovation and readiness.



"Battle Road’s Atom Engine coupled with a data plane provided by Palantir form what we refer to as NGC core services,” said Ricardo Escobar, chief engineer for NGC. “Now that we have established these foundational capabilities via Scarlet Dragon, we can continue to mature capabilities necessary to drive multi-domain operations."



Escobar said the Scarlet Dragon 25-3 experiment was more than a technical success—it was a story of collaboration, resilience, and progress. It validated key technologies, overcame challenges, and set the stage for future advancements in warfighter training.



According to PEO STRI and STE CFT officials, as the Army continues to pursue its continuous transformation goals, the lessons learned, and successes achieved during this experiment will serve as a foundation for shaping the future of MDO.



