    Next Generation Constructive

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    The U.S. Army's Next Generation Constructive (NGC) provides the constructive training environment to sufficiently train large scale combat operations in multi-domain operations, to include, joint, cyber, space, and maritime. NGC is the future of constructive training for commanders and their staffs at echelons ranging from brigade to Army service component command. (U.S. Army graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    PEO STRI and Partners Conduct Next Generation Constructive Experimentation Using Cloud Technology during Scarlet Dragon 25-3

