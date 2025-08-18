The U.S. Army's Next Generation Constructive (NGC) provides the constructive training environment to sufficiently train large scale combat operations in multi-domain operations, to include, joint, cyber, space, and maritime. NGC is the future of constructive training for commanders and their staffs at echelons ranging from brigade to Army service component command. (U.S. Army graphic)
