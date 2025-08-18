Patients at Forest Glen (Painting)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Painting by Jack McMillen (b. 191 0)

Water-based paint on canvas

United States, 1944

During World War II, military patients were sent to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed General Hospital for occupational therapy and physical therapy. Located across Linden Lane from the current location of the National Museum of Health and Medicine, the former girls' school had been purchased by the Army in 1942 to provide additional space for the hospital's activities. This painting depicts the eclectic architecture of the old Seminary while showing uniformed medical personnel and maroon-suited patients enjoying a

concert by the 304th Army Service Forces Band.

McMillen painted government-sponsored murals during the Great Depression for the Works Progress Administration (WPA). When the war began in 1941, many of the WPA's responsibilities were

transferred to the military, leading to the commission of this

painting. The painting hung at Forest Glen until 1994, when it was transferred to the National Museum of Health and Medicine. Restoration of the painting was done at the request of the Textbook of Military Medicine Project, Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Army, for use

as a frontispiece of Military Psychiatry: Preparing in Peace for War, published in April 2000.

