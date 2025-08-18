Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patients at Forest Glen (Painting)

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2013

    Photo by Timothy Clarke 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Painting by Jack McMillen (b. 191 0)
    Water-based paint on canvas
    United States, 1944
    During World War II, military patients were sent to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed General Hospital for occupational therapy and physical therapy. Located across Linden Lane from the current location of the National Museum of Health and Medicine, the former girls' school had been purchased by the Army in 1942 to provide additional space for the hospital's activities. This painting depicts the eclectic architecture of the old Seminary while showing uniformed medical personnel and maroon-suited patients enjoying a
    concert by the 304th Army Service Forces Band.
    McMillen painted government-sponsored murals during the Great Depression for the Works Progress Administration (WPA). When the war began in 1941, many of the WPA's responsibilities were
    transferred to the military, leading to the commission of this
    painting. The painting hung at Forest Glen until 1994, when it was transferred to the National Museum of Health and Medicine. Restoration of the painting was done at the request of the Textbook of Military Medicine Project, Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Army, for use
    as a frontispiece of Military Psychiatry: Preparing in Peace for War, published in April 2000.
    1994.0038

    Date Taken: 09.09.2013
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9267269
    VIRIN: 130909-A-MP902-1001
    Resolution: 4491x2959
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    From Girls’ School to Army Hospital: Retired U.S. Army Col. Donald E. Hall, Ph.D. Explores the Legacy of the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex

    TAGS

    Seminary
    Forest Glen
    Painting
    Jack McMillen
    Otis Historical Archives
    “Patients at Forest Glen”

