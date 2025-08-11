Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken | U.S. Marines participating in the USMC-NPS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fellowship are...... read more read more

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. – U.S. Marines from across the service gathered at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), August 11-14, to kick off the first artificial intelligence (AI) fellowship jointly hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps and NPS.

    The pilot fellowship, tentatively titled the USMC-NPS AI Fellowship, is an initiative of the 2024 USMC AI Strategy which aims to accelerate advanced AI research and build AI talent within the Marine Corps. NPS will provide fellows with tailored education on artificial intelligence, mentorship from faculty and industry experts, hands-on research experience, and the opportunity to develop an AI prototype inspired by a real-world challenge facing the fellow’s command.

    “This fellowship leverages eager Marines knowledgeable about the fleet’s modern and relevant issues, faculty experts, state-of-the-art facilities at Naval Postgraduate School, and the incomputable potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Dr. Christopher Paul, U.S. Marine Corps Chair for Information at NPS and lead organizer of the program.

    Over the next five months, AI fellows will split their time between NPS and their home commands before concluding the pilot program in January 2026. While this initial pilot focuses on developing the AI talent within the Marine Corps, the fellowship hopes to include service members from other branches in future iterations.

    “Our goal is to optimize AI’s application across the force,” Paul said. “To do that, we need to grow the AI-proficient and literate population in the military, which this fellowship aims to do.”

    Information on future fellowship opportunities will be released via an administrative message. For inquiries on the pilot fellowship, contact Dr. Christopher Paul at christopher.e.paul@nps.edu or Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Clark, artificial intelligence lead for the Deputy Commandant for Information, Service Data Office, at christopher.d.clark.mil@usmc.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 16:02
    Story ID: 545768
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Artificial Intelligence
    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download