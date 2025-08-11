Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines participating in the USMC-NPS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fellowship are pictured with their NPS faculty mentors, Aug. 14, during the kickoff of the new pilot program designed to accelerate advanced AI research and build AI talent within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padeken)