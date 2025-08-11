U.S. Marines participating in the USMC-NPS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fellowship are pictured with their NPS faculty mentors, Aug. 14, during the kickoff of the new pilot program designed to accelerate advanced AI research and build AI talent within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padeken)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9259850
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-WU450-1093
|Resolution:
|5923x3949
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS, by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS
No keywords found.