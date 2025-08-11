Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Marines participating in the USMC-NPS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fellowship are pictured with their NPS faculty mentors, Aug. 14, during the kickoff of the new pilot program designed to accelerate advanced AI research and build AI talent within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSA Abreen Padeken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9259850
    VIRIN: 250814-N-WU450-1093
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS, by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marines Pilot Artificial Intelligence Fellowship at NPS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Artificial Intelligence
    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download