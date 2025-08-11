The Power of Sleep Hygiene: Why a Good Night’s Rest Matters

Photo By Rodney Jackson | In the military, physical endurance, mental sharpness and emotional resilience are...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | In the military, physical endurance, mental sharpness and emotional resilience are essential to mission success. Yet, one of the most powerful tools to maintain these qualities—sleep—is often undervalued. Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This article focuses on tools to help maintain healthy sleep hygiene. see less | View Image Page

By Carmen Arbogast, License Master Social Worker, CRDAMC



FORT HOOD, Texas – In the military, physical endurance, mental sharpness and emotional resilience are essential to mission success. Yet, one of the most powerful tools to maintain these qualities—sleep—is often undervalued.



For service members operating in high-stress, high-demand environments, practicing good sleep hygiene is not only beneficial but mission-critical. Sleep hygiene refers to the habits and practices that promote consistent, uninterrupted and restful sleep. Maintaining good sleep hygiene can significantly improve overall well-being, while poor sleep habits can have serious negative effects.



Military life often includes irregular schedules, long shifts, overnight duties and operational demands that disrupt natural sleep rhythms. Despite these challenges, consistent, quality sleep is vital for both physical and mental well-being.



Sleep hygiene is important in the military because it enhances cognitive performance, which in turn improves alertness, decision-making and reaction time—all crucial factors in high-stakes environments. Sleep improves your physical recovery by allowing your body to repair muscle tissue, regulate hormones and maintain peak physical condition. Adequate rest helps regulate mood, reducing irritability and increasing patience in the face of stress. Well-rested service members are more focused, coordinated and mission-ready.



Establishing a regular bedtime routine, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, limiting screen time 30–60 minutes before bed, avoiding caffeine, nicotine and heavy meals close to bedtime, and creating a comfortable sleep environment all contribute to improved sleep quality. These simple but powerful strategies help regulate the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm), making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.



When sleep hygiene is neglected, the consequences can be immediate and long-lasting. Sleep deprivation can lead to irritability, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Over time, chronic poor sleep is associated with serious health conditions such as heart disease, obesity, weakened immune function, diabetes and increased risk of injury. Even just a few nights of insufficient sleep can negatively affect decision-making, reaction time and emotional regulation, and reduce effectiveness in leadership and teamwork. On the other hand, practicing good sleep hygiene can lead to numerous positive outcomes.



Service members who consistently get quality sleep report better mood, increased energy levels, stronger cognitive function and a greater ability to handle stress. Physically, good sleep supports the immune system, balances hormones and allows the body to repair and regenerate. Over time, improved sleep can contribute to a longer, healthier life.



Sleep hygiene is more than just a bedtime routine—it’s a lifestyle that supports your mental, emotional and physical health. By making small, intentional changes to your nightly habits, you can experience the powerful benefits of a good night’s sleep and safeguard your long-term well-being. For military personnel, sleep is more than rest—it’s a form of combat readiness.

