The Power of Sleep Hygiene: Why a Good Night’s Rest Matters

In the military, physical endurance, mental sharpness and emotional resilience are essential to mission success. Yet, one of the most powerful tools to maintain these qualities—sleep—is often undervalued. Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This Episode focuses on tools to help maintain healthy sleep hygiene