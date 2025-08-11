Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Power of Sleep Hygiene: Why a Good Night’s Rest Matters

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    In the military, physical endurance, mental sharpness and emotional resilience are essential to mission success. Yet, one of the most powerful tools to maintain these qualities—sleep—is often undervalued. Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This Episode focuses on tools to help maintain healthy sleep hygiene

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:44
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

