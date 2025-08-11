USACE closes southbound lane of SH-151 over Keystone Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District closed the southbound lane of State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam Aug. 14, 2025, at 5 p.m., to make repairs to a hatch cover on the bridge deck.
Tulsa District has notified the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of this unscheduled lane closure and will continue communicating updates while we make repairs.
We apologize for any inconvenience this poses to traffic and ask that motorists remain alert for workers repairing the hatch cover as they work to maintain public safety.
