USACE closes southbound lane of SH-151 over Keystone Dam

Photo By Brannen Parrish | State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam, March 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...... read more read more

Photo By Brannen Parrish | State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam, March 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District closed the southbound lane of State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam Aug. 14, 2025, at 5 p.m., to make repairs to a hatch cover on the bridge deck. The Tulsa District has notified the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of this unscheduled lane closure and will continue to coordinate updates. The USACE apologizes for any inconvenience this poses to traffic and ask that motorists remain alert for workers making repairs as they work to maintain public safety. see less | View Image Page