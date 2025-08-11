Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE closes southbound lane of SH-151 over Keystone Dam

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam, March 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District closed the southbound lane of State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam Aug. 14, 2025, at 5 p.m., to make repairs to a hatch cover on the bridge deck.
    The Tulsa District has notified the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of this unscheduled lane closure and will continue to coordinate updates. The USACE apologizes for any inconvenience this poses to traffic and ask that motorists remain alert for workers making repairs as they work to maintain public safety.

