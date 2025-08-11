State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam, March 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District closed the southbound lane of State Highway 151 over Keystone Dam Aug. 14, 2025, at 5 p.m., to make repairs to a hatch cover on the bridge deck.
The Tulsa District has notified the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of this unscheduled lane closure and will continue to coordinate updates. The USACE apologizes for any inconvenience this poses to traffic and ask that motorists remain alert for workers making repairs as they work to maintain public safety.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9257790
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-PO406-5336
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE closes southbound lane of SH-151 over Keystone Dam, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE closes southbound lane of SH-151 over Keystone Dam
Army Corps of Engineers